Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 103-140% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 90 against 49.9 watt-hours
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.1 vs 141.4 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8514
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12617
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
2.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
