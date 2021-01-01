Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

71 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 1025-1397% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83.6 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 17% sharper screen – 221 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130.3 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 359.5 mm (14.15 inches) 349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
Height 253.8 mm (9.99 inches) 240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display

Size 16 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 2560 192
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

