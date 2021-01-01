Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

69 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 359.5 mm (14.15 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 253.8 mm (9.99 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~77.8%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 or X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 or X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. MSI GS66 Stealth or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Zephyrus G15 GA503
9. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский