Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

72 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 359.5 mm (14.15 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 253.8 mm (9.99 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~74%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1179:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 608 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 960 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 4.608 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1920
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
5. MSI GS66 Stealth and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
6. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
7. MSI GE66 Raider and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
9. MSI GF65 Thin and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский