Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
From $1070
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 90 against 48 watt-hours
- Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|Thickness
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~73%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|789:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|41.9%
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|546 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9404
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5139
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|77.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.8 mm
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
