Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
From $1035
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 90 against 67 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (103.8 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|65 / 100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1602
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8919
4480
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1562
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12617
6908
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1