Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Dell Alienware x17 R1

62 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
Dell Alienware x17 R1
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Dell Alienware x17 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (141.4 vs 185.2 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches		 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~69%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 52.4 dB 54.8 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 534 / 882 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 76.3 dB 88 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs P15s Gen 2
6. Dell Alienware x17 R1 vs Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
7. Dell Alienware x17 R1 vs x15 R1
8. Dell Alienware x17 R1 vs MSI GE76 Raider
9. Dell Alienware x17 R1 vs x17 R2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x17 R1 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский