Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
From $800
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 90 against 53 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (97.6 vs 141.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|Width
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|305.19 mm (12.02 inches)
|Height
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|Thickness
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8919
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12180
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
