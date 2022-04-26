Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

62 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches		 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~84.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 52.4 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.1%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 534 / 882 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 76.3 dB 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 13.5 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
2. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
3. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
4. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
7. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ask any questions
Avatar
charlie 26 April 2022 16:48
I have both these units. By far the lenovo has a keyboard with key travel and feel is MUCH better to use than the Dell. So much so that i regret the dell. I have 6 dells so I am not biased. Just my two cents. Dell really dropped the ball on this keyboard. I would give up the number pad in a heart beat to have a better layout and feel.
0 Reply
EnglishРусский