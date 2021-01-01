Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or Precision 3561 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Dell Precision 3561

71 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Precision 3561
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Dell Precision 3561
From $1220
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Dell Precision 3561 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 837-1142% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.4 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
Precision 3561

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Width 359.5 mm (14.15 inches) 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 253.8 mm (9.99 inches) 233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 22.6-24 mm (0.89-0.94 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2560 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) +1522%
7.46 TFLOPS
Precision 3561
0.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

