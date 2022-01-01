Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Dell Precision 5560
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 338-461% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.9 vs 141.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
|344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|793 cm2 (123 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52.4 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|534 / 882 gramm
|481 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8200
6840
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12617
9504
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|735 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035 MHz
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.3 TFLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|76.3 dB
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1