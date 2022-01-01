Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Dell XPS 13 9310

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
50 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 292-398% higher FPS
  • Around 5.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 90 against 52 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (91.3 vs 141.4 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches		 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~88.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.4 dB 36.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 534 / 882 gramm 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 24 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 735 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) +531%
5.3 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 76.3 dB 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

