You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 90 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.8 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~89% Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.4 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 400 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 534 / 882 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 35 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 735 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1035 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) +6% 5.3 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 76.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

