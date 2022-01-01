You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) Can run popular games at about 208-284% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~82.3% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.4 dB 47 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1179:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.9% Adobe RGB profile - 68.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4% Response time - 14 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) +33% 400 nits MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:46 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 534 / 882 gramm 200 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 35 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 735 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1035 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) +378% 5.3 TFLOPS MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 76.3 dB 80.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 12.0 x 7.2 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

