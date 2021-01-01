Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

71 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
53 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
From $1000
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (127.6 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches		 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~81.5%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2560 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.1
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

