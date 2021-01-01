Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or Omen 15 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

72 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
68 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
Width 359.5 mm (14.15 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 253.8 mm (9.99 inches) 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~78.2%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9500 vs ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
2. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
3. ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
4. ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 vs ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
5. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) vs Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
6. Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
7. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
8. G5 15 5510 vs Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
9. GF65 Thin vs Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский