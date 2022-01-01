Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 152-207% higher FPS
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 90 against 66 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.3 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
|293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm
11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|647 cm2 (100.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|52.4 dB
|41.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|171 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:35 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|534 / 882 gramm
|290 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8344
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1562
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12617
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|735 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.3 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|20
GPU performance
5.3 TFLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|76.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
