Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 90 against 72.9 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Display has support for touch input
- 49% sharper screen – 282 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.3 vs 141.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Width
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|Thickness
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|90 / 135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9404
5218
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
566
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5139
2281
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
