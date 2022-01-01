You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Intel Core i7 11390H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~84.5% Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.4 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 74% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74% Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 400 nits Spectre x360 16 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 534 / 882 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 35 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 735 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1035 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) +6% 5.3 TFLOPS Spectre x360 16 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 76.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

