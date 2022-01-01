Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or Spectre x360 16 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs HP Spectre x360 16

62 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
62 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
HP Spectre x360 16
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and HP Spectre x360 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches		 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~84.5%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.4 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 534 / 882 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 76.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

