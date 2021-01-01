Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

72 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
From $1800
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 359.5 mm (14.15 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 253.8 mm (9.99 inches) 260 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 130 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

