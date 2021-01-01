Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

77 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 90 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 29% sharper screen – 189 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 359.5 mm (14.15 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 253.8 mm (9.99 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~73.9%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 12.4 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 147 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2560 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

