Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 90 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 29% sharper screen – 189 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~73.9%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|12.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|147 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8514
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1562
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12617
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|40 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
