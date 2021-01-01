Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 71 watt-hours
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 24-32% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 359.5 mm (14.15 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 253.8 mm (9.99 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches) 16.3-19.9 mm (0.64-0.78 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~82.7%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.1 dB

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 76.4%
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 924 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1050 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1402 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 74.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

