Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $655
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 433-591% higher FPS
- Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 90 against 46 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 60% sharper screen – 189 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (105.5 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Width
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|311.3 mm (12.26 inches)
|Height
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
|Thickness
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|681 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~71.5%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|36.3 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|118 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Max. brightness
400 nits
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|355 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8514
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1562
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12617
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Synaptic CX11880
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1