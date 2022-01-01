Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs L15 Gen 2 (Intel)

62 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
VS
41 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and L15 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 90 against 45 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
vs
ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches		 366.5 x 250 x 21 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 10.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 52.4 dB 37.8 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 534 / 882 gramm 374 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 2
L3 Cache 24 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1035 MHz -
FLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.3 dB 71.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

