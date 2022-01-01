You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 90 Wh - 42 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) Features a much bigger (~114%) battery – 90 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm

14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~78.6% Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 52.4 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) +60% 400 nits ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 42 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 534 / 882 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 35 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 735 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1035 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS - Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 5.3 TFLOPS ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

