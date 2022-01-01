Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Thinner bezels and 182% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 90 against 50 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (115.8 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
|329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~28.9%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|133.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|52.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:91
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|534 / 882 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8344
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|735 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.3 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
