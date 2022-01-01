You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) Thinner bezels and 182% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 90 against 50 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (115.8 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~28.9% Side bezels 7.4 mm 133.7 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 52.4 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:91 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 400 nits ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 534 / 882 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 35 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 735 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1035 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS - Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 5.3 TFLOPS ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.