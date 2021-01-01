Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1409
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 90 against 57 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (114.4 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|Width
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|327.5 mm (12.89 inches)
|Height
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|225.4 mm (8.87 inches)
|Thickness
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|738 cm2 (114.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8514
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1562
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12617
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
