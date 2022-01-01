You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.6 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (101.4 vs 141.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~82% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 30 / 35 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 +149% 7.46 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.