You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS

Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58.2 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.1 vs 141.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1658:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 +149% 7.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.