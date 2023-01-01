Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 vs Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
- Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.9 vs 141.4 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
|356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|45.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|212 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|150 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|878 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1817
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14513
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1930
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19158
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|81.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
