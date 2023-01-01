Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 2880 x 1620 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.9 vs 141.4 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm

14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~80% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black Black Material Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 45.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 300 nits Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 150 W Weight of AC adapter 878 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 +36% 8.7 TFLOPS Creator Laptop Q (Q540) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.