You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

52% sharper screen – 216 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.7 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~80.2% Side bezels 7.4 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 76 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1700 MHz GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 7.46 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +53% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.