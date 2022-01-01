Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 or Latitude 5531 – what's better?

62 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5531
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
Dell Latitude 5531
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and Dell Latitude 5531 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
  • Can run popular games at about 97-132% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.4 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
vs
Latitude 5531

Case

Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 500:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 +36%
300 nits
Latitude 5531
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 +176%
7.46 TFLOPS
Latitude 5531
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
