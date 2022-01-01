Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 vs ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 71 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 27-37% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
|356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|170 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|869 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11999
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1740
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16059
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|80 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|900 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1425 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|11.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS
11.1 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1