You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 90 against 68 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~73.2% Side bezels 7.4 mm 10.6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 300 nits ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 68 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 +429% 7.46 TFLOPS ThinkPad P15v Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.