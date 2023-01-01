Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 Battery 90 Wh - 52.2 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce MX550 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 90 against 52.2 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Case Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~80.3% Side bezels 7.4 mm 8.6 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 45.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000:1 Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 300 nits ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 52.2 Wh 86 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 45 / 65 / 135 W Weight of AC adapter 878 grams 300 / 541 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce MX550 4GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 +222% 8.7 TFLOPS ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400. - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.

Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.