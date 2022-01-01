Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (94.5 vs 101.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 15% sharper screen – 225 versus 196 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm
11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~82%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers - 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
