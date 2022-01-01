You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (94.5 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 70 against 49.6 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

30% sharper screen – 254 versus 196 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 Size 13 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 196 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.3% Response time - 49 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 450 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +11% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 49.6 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.