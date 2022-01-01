You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (94.5 vs 107.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 75 against 49.6 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 450 nits

24% sharper screen – 243 versus 196 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~82.2% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black Blue, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 40.9 dB -

Display 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 196 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1269:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 96.1% - Adobe RGB profile 68.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% 100% Response time 34 ms 1 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 450 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +33% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 49.6 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 248 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 86.6 dB - Microphones 4 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

