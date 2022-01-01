You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 49.6 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 49.6 against 41 watt-hours

25% sharper screen – 196 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (94.5 vs 104 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.5% Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 +13% 450 nits Latitude 7430 400 nits

Battery Capacity 49.6 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7430 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.