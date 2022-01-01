You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1530 grams less (around 3.37 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (94.5 vs 146.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~101%) battery – 99.9 against 49.6 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~78.7% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 40.9 dB 54.2 dB

Display 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 13 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 196 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1269:1 1243:1 sRGB color space 96.1% 98.2% Adobe RGB profile 68.3% 70.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% 69.3% Response time 34 ms 9 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 450 nits Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +11% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 49.6 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 248 gramm 846 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +1290% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 86.6 dB 83 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.