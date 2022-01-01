Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 or Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 vs Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 and Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1530 grams less (around 3.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (94.5 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 710-968% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~101%) battery – 99.9 against 49.6 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
vs
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm
11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~78.7%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40.9 dB 54.2 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1269:1 1243:1
sRGB color space 96.1% 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile 68.3% 70.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% 69.3%
Response time 34 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 248 gramm 846 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 12 16
Threads 16 24
L3 Cache 12 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
1.41 TFLOPS
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +1290%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 86.6 dB 83 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

