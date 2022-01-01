You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 Battery 49.6 Wh - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 49.6 against 39.3 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (94.5 vs 111.7 square inches)

21% sharper screen – 196 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~78.8% Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 40.9 dB -

Display 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1269:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 96.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 +13% 450 nits ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 400 nits

Battery Capacity 49.6 Wh 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 248 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 86.6 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.