You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (94.5 vs 115.8 square inches)

25% sharper screen – 196 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~72.3% Side bezels 6.6 mm 9.6 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 40.1 dB

Display 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 700:1 sRGB color space 100% 95.4% Adobe RGB profile - 65.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 64.2% Response time - 42 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 +50% 450 nits ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49.6 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 363 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers - 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.9 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.