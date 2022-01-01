Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 vs T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (94.5 vs 113.8 square inches)
- 25% sharper screen – 196 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 57 against 49.6 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.97 kg (2.14 lbs)
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|Dimensions
|293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm
11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches
|327.5 x 224 x 16.4 mm
12.89 x 8.82 x 0.65 inches
|Area
|610 cm2 (94.5 inches2)
|734 cm2 (113.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~73.6%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|34 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|196 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2160 x 1350 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1418:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|91.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|69.7%
|Response time
|-
|70 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|376 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7036
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|67.6 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
