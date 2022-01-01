You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 49.6 Wh - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (94.5 vs 143.4 square inches)

38% sharper screen – 196 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.3% Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.6 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 40.9 dB 34 dB

Display 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 13 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1269:1 1393:1 sRGB color space 96.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.3% 80.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% 80.1% Response time 34 ms 22 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 +13% 450 nits ThinkPad T16 400 nits

Battery Capacity 49.6 Wh 52.5 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 248 gramm 541 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad T16 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 86.6 dB 75.1 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 67.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.