You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (94.5 vs 141.4 square inches)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

38% sharper screen – 196 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 90 against 49.6 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~81.4% Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) Size 13 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 +50% 450 nits ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49.6 Wh 90 Wh Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 +429% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers - 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.