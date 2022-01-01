Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 vs X1 Extreme Gen 5

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 and X1 Extreme Gen 5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (94.5 vs 141.4 square inches)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • 38% sharper screen – 196 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 90 against 49.6 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

Case

Weight 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)
Dimensions 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm
11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches		 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
Area 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~81.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 +429%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

