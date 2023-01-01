Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
VS
56 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 16% sharper screen – 196 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 55 against 49.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 293.3 x 208.1 x 14.8 mm
11.55 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~88.6%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 45.5 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 940:1
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 71%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
450 nits
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time - 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 W
Weight of AC adapter 250 grams 254 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
    - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9530 (2023) or XPS 13 Plus 9320
2. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. XPS 15 9520 (2022) or XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or XPS 13 Plus 9320
5. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
6. ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 or ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
7. ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel) or ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
8. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
9. ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 or ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
10. Gram 14 (2023) or ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский