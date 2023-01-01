Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (94.5 vs 111 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (94.5 vs 111 square inches) 21% sharper screen – 196 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 14 2023 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 56 against 49.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 293.3 x 208.1 x 14.8 mm

11.55 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches 314.5 x 227.79 x 15.9 mm

12.38 x 8.97 x 0.63 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Material Top: Carbon fiber

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison MateBook D 14 2023 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 13″ (16:10 ratio) = 76 in2 ~ 15% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 +50% 450 nits MateBook D 14 2023 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49.5 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 198 / 250 grams 180 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook D 14 2023 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3: - The bottom part of the laptop is made of magnesium alloy.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.