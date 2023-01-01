Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 or MateBook D 14 2023 – what's better?

Display
1920 x 1200
CPU
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 and Huawei MateBook D 14 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (94.5 vs 111 square inches)
  • 21% sharper screen – 196 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 14 2023
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 56 against 49.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
vs
MateBook D 14 2023

Case

Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 293.3 x 208.1 x 14.8 mm
11.55 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches		 314.5 x 227.79 x 15.9 mm
12.38 x 8.97 x 0.63 inches
Area 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
MateBook D 14 2023
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
13″ (16:10 ratio) = 76 in2
~15% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 198 / 250 grams 180 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS
MateBook D 14 2023
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3:
    - The bottom part of the laptop is made of magnesium alloy.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

