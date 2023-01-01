Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Battery 49.5 Wh - 47 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits 21% sharper screen – 196 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

21% sharper screen – 196 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (94.5 vs 106.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Dimensions 293.3 x 208.1 x 14.8 mm

11.55 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches 313 x 219.3 x 17.99 mm

12.32 x 8.63 x 0.71 inches Area 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2) 686 cm2 (106.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~82.8% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Material Top: Carbon fiber

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 13″ (16:10 ratio) = 76 in2 ~ 15% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 +50% 450 nits ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 300 nits

Battery Capacity 49.5 Wh 47 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 198 / 250 grams 298 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Synaptic CX11880 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 1.35 mm - Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 5.6 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3: - The bottom part of the laptop is made of magnesium alloy.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.