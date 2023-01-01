Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs X1 Nano Gen 2
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Case
|Weight
|0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
|0.97 kg (2.14 lbs)
|Dimensions
|293.3 x 208.1 x 14.8 mm
11.55 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches
|293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm
11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches
|Area
|610 cm2 (94.6 inches2)
|610 cm2 (94.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|40.9 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|13 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|196 ppi
|196 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2160 x 1350 pixels
|2160 x 1350 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1269:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|68.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|66.2%
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|250 grams
|248 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9117
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1592
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9970
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|86.6 dB
|Microphones
|4
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.0 x 5.6 cm
|11.0 x 5.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
