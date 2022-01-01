You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i5 1140G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 Intel Core i7 1180G7 Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (94.2 vs 101.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 52.6 against 48 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

15% sharper screen – 225 versus 196 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.9 kg (1.98 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 292.8 x 207.7 x 13.8-17.2 mm

11.53 x 8.18 x 0.54-0.68 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~82% Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 37.5 dB -

Display 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 Size 13 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2160 x 1350 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1700:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 65.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Nano 450 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +11% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 1:15 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W Weigh of AC adapter 323 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Nano 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 86.4 dB - Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

